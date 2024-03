2 Outstanding Dividend Stocks to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks might have stolen the show over the last year, but some Wall Street analysts are not ignoring the value in top consumer brands. Many investors like to reserve a portion of their portfolios for stocks that pay reliable dividends.Wall Street doesn't play the long game, so a long-term investor usually won't get much value out of analysts' opinions. But sometimes, analysts' calls can point out timely buying opportunities.I believe that's the case with two recent bullish analyst calls on PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). Here's why these top stocks are ripe for the picking.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel