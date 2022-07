2 Outstanding Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've got plenty of time and energy, you have myriad options for generating income. For most of us, this means running a business, traditional employment, or freelancing in the gig economy.If you're short on time and energy, you still have options. By living below your means and investing your savings in dividend-paying stocks, you can passively generate income without lifting a finger.Not every dividend-paying stock is prepared to deliver steady earnings that allow for ever-increasing dividend payments. With enviable track records, though, these two stocks could continue making and raising their dividend payouts throughout your retirement years.Continue reading