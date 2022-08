2 Overrated Growth Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you received an unexpected windfall of money, you might think that there's no harm with investing that into risky stocks, or even just gambling with it.But regardless of whether you win the lottery or spend years saving up money to invest, you need to be careful with what you do with it, because making sound financial decisions can help set you up for a better future down the road. And there are opportunity costs to consider as well, including the returns and profits you could be missing out on by making poor investment decisions.A couple of stocks that I wouldn't consider investing in right now -- even if money did fall from the sky -- are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO). Here's why these are two stocks you should stay away from now.Continue reading