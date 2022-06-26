|
26.06.2022 16:40:00
2 Oversold Stocks to Buy in the Nasdaq Bear Market
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is officially in a bear market after dropping 26% year to date, but some investors are on the hunt for bargains that could spike in value once more optimism returns to the markets. Looking specifically at the 100 largest non-financial companies listed -- otherwise known as the Nasdaq 100 -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) rank toward the bottom of the list in year-to-date performance. Both companies are facing their share of near-term headwinds. Revenue growth is decelerating at Meta due to weakening trends in the advertising market, while investors are wondering if Netflix can resume growing subscribers in a more competitive streaming market.Still, if these ubiquitous brands recover, both stocks could rebound sharply once general market sentiment improves. Let's explore why it's a bet worth making.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!