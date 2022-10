2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks. Which passive income stocks should investors consider buying right now? Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ: IEP) both sport ultra-high dividend yields, fundamentally strong businesses, and a proven ability to generate healthy levels of free cash flows in an uncertain economic environment. Read on to find out more about these elite passive income stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading