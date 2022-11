2 Perfect Growth Stocks Down 45% and 80% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High inflation has hit the stock market like a wrecking ball this year. The S&P 500 delivered its worst first-half performance in five decades, and the broad-based index has dipped into bear market territory. But many individual stocks have slipped even further as investor sentiment has soured.For instance, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have seen their share prices plunge 45% and 80%, respectively. Amazon has never lost that much value at any point in the past decade, and Shopify has never lost much that value in its history. Of course, things may get worse in the near term, but this is still a perfect buying opportunity for investors.Here's why.Continue reading