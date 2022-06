2 Perfect REITs to Buy in a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With rising fears that a recession could be on the horizon, the S&P 500 index has dropped about 20% year to date. But because more investors are turning to legitimate, high-yield dividend stocks to help them navigate the market downturn, this has helped some stocks to hold up better than the broader market. Here are two real estate investment trusts (REITs) that have outperformed the markets so far this year and look like buys in this bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading