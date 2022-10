2 Pharma Stocks With Blockbuster Drugs on the Horizon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

AbbVie's Humira, used to treat inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, has been the world's top-selling drug for years. Next year, it will face a patent cliff in the United States, but the drug has had a huge impact on lives and the bottom line of AbbVie.Now, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have blockbuster drugs in the works that could also change lives and boost their companies' fortunes. Let's take a closer at them and what it could mean for these two companies.Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injection, received its first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May as a therapy to treat type 2 diabetes, but the therapy also has huge potential as a weight-loss drug. Mounjaro is unique because it is the first unimolecular dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist. That's a mouthful, but what it means is that it can act the way two separate hormones do to control blood sugar levels.Continue reading