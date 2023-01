2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many growth stocks have fallen sharply amid the Nasdaq Composite bear market, but some have been hit harder than others. Notably, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have seen their share prices plummet 30% and 48%, respectively, marking the sharpest decline either stock has suffered in the past 10 years. But investors can put a positive spin on the drawdown by viewing it as a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.Here's why these growth stocks are worth buying today.Microsoft is best known for its office productivity software. In fact, Microsoft 365 -- which includes applications like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel -- is the most popular enterprise application suite of any kind. But the company also has a strong presence in other software end markets. For instance, its Dynamics platform includes tools for business intelligence, low-code application development, and enterprise resource planning (ERP), and research company Gartner has recognized Microsoft as a leader in each category.Continue reading