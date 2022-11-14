|
14.11.2022 12:10:00
2 Phenomenal Growth Stocks With "No Downside" to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Economic uncertainty has caused the stock market to crash this year. The Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 36% from its high, leaving the tech-heavy index deep in bear market territory. But a handful of Wall Street analysts see that downturn as an opportunity to buy Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG).Presently, there are 22 analysts with price targets on Cloudflare, and the lowest estimate is $50 per share. That implies 32% upside from its current price. Similarly, 26 analysts have a price target on Datadog, and the lowest estimate is $82 per share. That implies 22% upside from its current price.In both cases, Wall Street is effectively saying there is no downside for shareholders. Of course, it is always possible to lose money in the stock market, but the bullish sentiment among analysts is noteworthy nonetheless. Cloudflare and Datadog currently trade at big discounts to their historical valuations, and that creates an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.Continue reading
