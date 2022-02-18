|
2 Popular Robinhood Stocks to Sell Right Now
The stock market has dropped in the past four months, but many equities have been southbound for much longer than that. The good news is that recent developments have provided great opportunities to purchase shares of excellent companies for a discount. But it's essential for investors to separate the wheat from the chaff.Many companies whose shares are down are still best avoided, even at current levels. Let's look at two stocks that have dropped by more than 60% in the trailing-12-month period: Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). These companies feature among the top 100 most popular stocks on Robinhood's trading platform, but neither is worth the trouble. Here's why.ACB data by YChartsContinue reading
