2 Pot Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana hasn't been a great area for stock investors. Despite several major wins for marijuana advocates on the world stage, such as Thailand's decision to decriminalize cannabis and Canada legalizing cannabis use for recreational purposes among adults, the industry has been a chronic destroyer of value for shareholders ever since the first wave of companies started listing on major U.S. exchanges a little over four years ago.Cannabis' failure to launch, as an investing vehicle, has myriad causes. The Canadian cannabis market has been fraught with regulatory delays, burdensome regulatory and financial roadblocks, a persistent illegal market, a mismatch between available inventories and consumer demand, questionable managerial decisions, major leadership mistakes stemming from inexperience in the consumer packaged goods space, and a flood of licensed cultivators.On the U.S. side of the fence, many of these exact same issues, coupled to a highly fragmented regulatory landscape, have aided in crushing stock prices over the last four years. Continue reading