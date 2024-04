2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in April

What's the most important ingredient for investing successfully? Time. However, some stocks require much less time to deliver huge returns than others.You may have to be patient for significant returns if you invest in stocks that are about to announce major news or are entering a new growth phase. Here are two potentially explosive stocks to buy in April.Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) has already delivered explosive gains in 2024. The biotech stock is up nearly 330% year to date, but I think it has much more room to run.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel