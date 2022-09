2 Promising Stocks That Are Under $10 Per Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks are the one area where lower prices tend to reduce interest. Unlike a sale on retail items, investors perceive falling prices as a sign of distress and tend to sell, if they respond at all.Admittedly, factors such as valuations, competitive advantages, and revenue tend to hold more sway than nominal prices. Nonetheless, some quality businesses sell for less than $10 per share, and stocks like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) deserve such consideration despite (and not because of) their low nominal cost.SoFi may look like a stock to avoid in many respects. It made its public market debut via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in June 2021, a category that has not performed well, and it has fallen nearly 80% from its all-time high. Also, its ties to the student loan business may hamper it amid a moratorium on debt payments effective for the remainder of the year.