01.09.2023 12:36:00
2 Pros and 2 Cons of Claiming Social Security at Age 67
The fact that seniors get choices for claiming Social Security is both a good thing and a bad one. On the plus side, it's nice to have the option to choose from a range of filing ages rather than be locked into a single choice. But on the flipside, having to make such a big decision can be stressful, and a lot of people struggle to make the right call.Now there's technically no such thing as a "final filing age" for Social Security purposes. Once you turn 62, you can sign up for benefits at any age. But there's no financial incentive to delay your Social Security filing beyond age 70, so that's generally considered the "final age" to file, even though you can claim benefits well into your 70s and beyond should you so choose.Meanwhile, age 67 is full retirement age for Social Security purposes for anyone born in 1960 or later. And here are two pros and cons for choosing it as your filing age.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.