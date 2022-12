2 Rare Buying Opportunities for Growth Stock Investors in a Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Economic uncertainty hit the stock market like a wrecking ball this year. The Nasdaq Composite is currently 29% off its high, putting the tech-heavy index deep in bear market territory. During that downturn, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices plunge 76% and 62%, respectively, from all-time highs, marking their sharpest declines at any point in history.That creates a rare buying opportunity for growth stock investors.The PayPal brand is synonymous with digital payments. Unlike traditional payment processors, PayPal operates a two-sided network that provides financial services to both businesses and consumers. That advantage helped the company build trust on both sides of transactions, supercharging the network effect that powers its business.Continue reading