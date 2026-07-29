Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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29.07.2026 14:45:00
2 Rare-Earth Stocks to Buy Right Now, and 1 to Sell
Rare-earth elements are crucial for modern technologies, including electric vehicles, data centers, and advanced defense systems. Yet the supply chain is heavily concentrated in China, which controls 70% of global rare-earth extraction and 90% of rare-earth processing, according to research by The Motley Fool.This reliance on a single country makes the U.S. vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, and policymakers are taking steps to boost domestic production of these critical minerals. Over the past year, several publicly traded companies have emerged to address this gap, including MP Materials (NYSE: MP), USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR), and TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC).These companies are leading the charge as the U.S. builds a vertically integrated "mine-to-magnet" supply chain, but each has a very different risk profile. If you're considering investing in rare-earth stocks, two of these are a buy, while one faces far more uncertainty. Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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