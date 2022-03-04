Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.03.2022 15:24:00
2 Real Estate Companies That Are Making the World a Better Place
There is major growth appeal from investing in globally important trends. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) aren't the normal category you might think of to play such things. But Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) are both front and center, helping the world get better, or at least happier, by providing growth capital to other companies. Here's how they are helping to make the world better and how you can benefit, too.There are plenty of options for investors who want to invest directly in clean energy, from manufacturers of solar panels and wind turbines to the companies that operate them. Hannon Armstrong takes a vastly different approach, providing loans to companies in the clean power space. The loans it makes are basically backed by long-term contracts for the power generated by clean energy assets. Although that technically makes Hannon Armstrong a mortgage REIT, this isn't the typical mortgage REIT model.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs
|1 198,00
|-3,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.