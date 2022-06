2 Real Estate Companies That Are Making the World a Better Place

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have any number of options for doing good while investing thanks to the growth of ESG (environmental, social, governance) options. However, if you are looking to take a more direct approach to making the world a better place, you'll want to look at Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) and Welltower (NYSE: WELL). These two healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs) literally own the properties that help people live better lives.The first thing to consider is demographics. Older people generally need more medical care than younger people. The number of older people in developed countries around the world is increasing. And the pace of this increase is set to climb materially.To put that into numbers, in the U.S. those 65 and older made up roughly 17% of the population in 2020, but that number is expected to grow to 22% by 2040. That sounds like a small shift, but it means nearly 25 million more people will be 65 and up during the next 20 years.Continue reading