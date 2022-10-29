|
29.10.2022 12:43:00
2 Real Estate Stocks I'm Even More Excited About After Earnings
The real estate sector hasn't exactly been a stellar performer in the recent market downturn, and it isn't entirely surprising. After all, income-focused stocks like real estate investment trusts (REITs) tend to be especially sensitive to rapidly rising interest rates, like we've seen this year.However, some subsectors of real estate have been particularly hard hit, with data center and office REITs two big examples. Data center giant Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is down by 43% from its 52-week high, as of this writing, with much of the decline coming in the past few months. And New York City office REIT Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) -- owner of the iconic Empire State Building -- has fallen by 35% from its recent highs.In addition to general market weakness and rising rates, there are some company-specific reasons for the poor performance. Data center REITs, and Digital Realty specifically, have been the target of notable short-seller Jim Chanos, who believes tech companies will start handling their data center needs internally more and more. And with the remote work trend, there's a growing uncertainty when it comes to the future of in-person office work.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!