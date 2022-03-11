|
11.03.2022 16:15:00
2 Real Estate Stocks That Are Built to Survive Inflation
The most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that the consumer price index rose 7.5% year over year in January 2022. This was the highest reading since February 1982. And with analysts expecting a 7.9% year-over-year increase in the inflation index when the data for February is released on March 10, high inflation won't be going away anytime soon. This makes it more important than ever for investors to select inflation-resistant stocks for their portfolio.Retail real estate investment trust (REIT) STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) and hospital REIT Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are two stocks that will continue to grow despite elevated inflation readings.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
