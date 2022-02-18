|
18.02.2022 15:10:00
2 Real Estate Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have become an increasingly popular way to diversify an investment portfolio. Not only do they provide investors access to high-quality real estate but they also offer the potential for growth and high dividend returns. But not every REIT is a worthwhile buy.Poor management, too much debt, a bad business model, and limited growth opportunities are a few of the common reasons a REIT can tank. And these are issues that Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) are both facing today. Here's a closer look at why these two REITs should be avoided.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!