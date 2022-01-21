|
21.01.2022 16:11:30
2 Reasons Activision Shareholders Shouldn't Be Quick to Sell Ahead of a Microsoft Deal
Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) proposal to buy top game publisher Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is far from a done deal. On Tuesday, the software giant agreed to pay $68.7 billion, or $95 per share, in an all-cash deal to buy Activision. However, Activision stock closed Tuesday's trading session at $82.31, which suggests market participants are placing 50/50 odds on the deal being approved by regulators. The deal is expected to close sometime in Microsoft's fiscal 2023 (which begins July 1, 2022). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
