2 Reasons Ad-Supported Disney+ Is Going to Crush It

It's been the source of great debate in recent weeks. On the one hand, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a premium brand name that commands premium prices for (usually) superior products. A recent announcement that it is planning sometime later this year to start injecting the occasional advertisement into its video streams not only makes for a less-than-desirable viewing experience, but it could also damage the brand's image. On the other hand, a lower-cost, ad-supported version of Disney+ makes it more accessible to inflation-affected consumers who are growing weary of the relatively high cost of just a handful of streaming subscriptions.On balance, look for the upcoming ad-supported version of Disney+ to do the company far more good than harm, providing Disney with the streaming scale it so desperately needs. Two reasons for its success stand out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading