|
14.05.2024 14:25:00
2 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Buy and Hold Forever
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the largest companies on earth. For much of the world, especially the U.S., it's difficult to go a day without seeing one of the company's drivers making a delivery. The company is so embedded in our lives that according to a recent poll commissioned by Harvard's Center For American Political Studies, Amazon ranked as the most trusted institution in the U.S. -- not company, institution. It ranked ahead of the U.S. Military, the Supreme Court, and the CDC. That kind of trust is likely one of the many reasons Amazon's stock has performed so well, up over 20% this year. Here are two reasons why it has more room to grow.Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the dominant investing theme of the last two years, helping the stock market recover from its nadir in 2022; the S&P 500 is up close to 30% since the public release of OpenAI's ChatGPT-3 in November of that year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
14.05.24
|Amazon Web Services chief steps down amid AI race with rivals (Financial Times)
|
14.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Amazon-Aktie und Microsoft-Aktie gefragt: Amazon und Microsoft investieren Milliarden in Frankreich (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mittags in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Start im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Frankreich: Microsoft und Amazon wollen Milliarden ins Land pumpen (Spiegel Online)
|
10.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
10.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|01.05.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.05.24
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.24
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.24
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|173,18
|0,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt minimal schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street schloss stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.