2 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Buy and Hold Forever

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the largest companies on earth. For much of the world, especially the U.S., it's difficult to go a day without seeing one of the company's drivers making a delivery. The company is so embedded in our lives that according to a recent poll commissioned by Harvard's Center For American Political Studies, Amazon ranked as the most trusted institution in the U.S. -- not company, institution. It ranked ahead of the U.S. Military, the Supreme Court, and the CDC. That kind of trust is likely one of the many reasons Amazon's stock has performed so well, up over 20% this year. Here are two reasons why it has more room to grow.Artificial intelligence (AI) has become the dominant investing theme of the last two years, helping the stock market recover from its nadir in 2022; the S&P 500 is up close to 30% since the public release of OpenAI's ChatGPT-3 in November of that year.

01.05.24 Amazon Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.05.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.05.24 Amazon Outperform RBC Capital Markets
25.04.24 Amazon Buy UBS AG
22.04.24 Amazon Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
