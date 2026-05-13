Bloom Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A2JQTG / ISIN: US0937121079
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13.05.2026 15:32:00
2 Reasons Bloom Energy Is a Once-in-a-Decade Stock Pick for Long-Term Investors
When a stock surges 1,414% in just a year, investors who didn't get in the game early rightfully wonder if they've missed "the easy money" and just how much gas is left in the stock's tank.On those fronts, immediate clarity is often hard to come by. Still, late-arriving market participants can tilt the odds of success in their favor by cozying up to companies with durable long-term prospects. That group includes Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), an industrial stock that has in fact surged 1,414% over the past year. A staggering 112% of that gain was accrued just last month, making Bloom the best-performing large-cap stock of any stripe in April. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bloom Energy
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29.04.26
|Bloom Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Optimistischer Ausblick sorgt für Kurssprung um 27 Prozent (finanzen.at)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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06.02.26
|Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: Bloom-Energy befeuert Erholung (dpa-AFX)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Bloom Energy legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Bloom Energy stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)