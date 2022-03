2 Reasons Disney's Parks Segment Could Be More Profitable Post-Pandemic

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) was devastated at the pandemic's onset mainly because it had to temporarily shut its turnstiles at its theme parks worldwide. In normal times, the business is a lucrative one for The House of Mouse. The theme parks segment generated $26 billion in revenue and $6.7 billion in operating income in 2019, the final full year before the pandemic disrupted operations.All its theme parks have since reopened, and the enhancements that management made to the business could make them more profitable than ever. Here are two reasons why.Continue reading