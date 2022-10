2 Reasons General Motors Is a Warren Buffett Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. And when he bets on a company, it pays to find out why. As of June 2022, Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns roughly 53 million shares in General Motors (NYSE: GM) -- a position worth $1.7 billion.Let's discuss why General Motors fits the mold of a Berkshire Hathaway investment and why you may want to consider it for your portfolio as well. Coined by Warren Buffett, the term economic moat refers to a company's ability to create and maintain a competitive advantage over rivals. While GM doesn't immediately seem to have any edge in developing EV's, it could be on the way to building one. Continue reading