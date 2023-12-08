|
08.12.2023 14:55:00
2 Reasons I'd Avoid Snowflake Stock Despite Its Continued Growth
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a cloud computing company poised to benefit from growing investments in artificial intelligence (AI). As CEO Frank Slootman said, "There's no AI strategy without a data strategy."And while that could be the case, Snowflake's business isn't exactly taking off due to AI. In fact, its losses increased this past quarter, and its growth slowed. Despite the supposed catalyst for its business in AI, the company isn't an overwhelming buy. Here are two key reasons I would avoid the stock today.What's hard to get past is the fact the stock trades at an incredibly high valuation: 23 times sales or 12 times book value. While the business is growing, it's not at a fast enough rate, nor is it trending in the right direction, to justify this type of a price tag. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snowflakemehr Nachrichten
|
30.11.23
|Snowflake-Aktie stark dank guter Quartalszahlen (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.23
|Ausblick: Snowflake stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Snowflake öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.08.23
|Ausblick: Snowflake zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Snowflake öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.23
|Snowflake Unusual Options Activity For July 18 (Benzinga)
|
18.07.23
|3 Reasons to Buy Snowflake Stock Despite Its Valuation (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Snowflakemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Snowflake
|178,80
|0,90%