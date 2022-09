2 Reasons Investors Are Getting Excited About Pinduoduo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 has been a challenging year for U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The delisting threat, complex geopolitical environment, and crackdown by Chinese regulators have sent these stocks down over the last few months.Yet Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) -- a leading Chinese e-commerce company -- pushed against this trend as the stock is up almost 25% year to date. There are two likely reasons that have driven this exceptional performance.Pinduoduo was an outlier in the Chinese e-commerce industry. Founded in 2015, it quickly became the second-largest e-commerce company in China with 882 million active buyers as of March 31 -- Alibaba Group was the largest with 903 million buyers.Continue reading