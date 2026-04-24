Apple Aktie

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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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24.04.2026 22:24:00

2 Reasons Investors Should Be Excited for the New Apple CEO

Since Tim Cook took over as Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO in 2011, the company has grown into a $4 trillion behemoth. Where the technology company was focused on innovation under Steve Jobs, Cook turned it into a financial juggernaut. Investors are rightfully questioning what the next chapter in the tech giant's development will look like under heir apparent John Ternus. There are two reasons I believe that investors should be excited about this new CEO.First, Ternus is a visionary engineer whose fingerprints are on almost every product in Apple's storied history over the past 25 years. Secondly, he has a chance to return Apple's primary focus to engineering innovation. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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