2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Once an investment darling, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has fallen from grace. The continued crackdown on tech companies in China, the threat of delisting, and the worsening geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and the Chinese government make the stock seem almost uninvestable.Still, I don't think investors should write off the company altogether -- at least, not until they consider the two factors below.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading