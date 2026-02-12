NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
12.02.2026 19:05:00
2 Reasons IonQ Is the Top Quantum Computing Stock to Buy Right Now
Quantum computers, which can process specific tasks much faster than classical computers, are still mainly used for niche research projects rather than mainstream computing applications. That's because they're much larger, pricier, and consume more power than classical computers.Yet as more companies miniaturize and improve those systems, that technology could become more widely adopted and attract a broader range of customers. One of those companies is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), which boasts two major strengths against its industry peers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
