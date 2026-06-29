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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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29.06.2026 11:06:00
2 Reasons July 7 Is Shaping Up as a Monster Day for SpaceX
June has been a history-maker for Wall Street. Not only did the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite catapult to new highs earlier this month, but investors also witnessed the largest-ever initial public offering (IPO) take shape, courtesy of Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX)(NASDAQ: SPCX).Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy conglomerate debuted on June 12 and ultimately raised $85.7 billion (including the underwriters' overallotment) -- nearly triple the amount that overseas oil giant Saudi Aramco raised with its December 2019 IPO. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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