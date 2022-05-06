|
06.05.2022 12:00:00
2 Reasons Moderna Could Dominate the Long-Term Vaccine Market
There's no doubt about it: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) today is a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market. The biotech company soared past expectations when it reported $6.1 billion in revenue and $3.7 billion in profit in the first quarter.Moderna also reiterated its expectation for $21 billion in vaccine sales this year. That's higher than last-year's $17.6 billion.Of course, this doesn't tell us much about what will happen after the coronavirus crisis truly eases. But Moderna's given us some clues, and they look positive. In fact, they indicate Moderna could dominate the vaccine market over time.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!