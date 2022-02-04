Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
2 Reasons Nasdaq Is My Top Dividend Growth Stock to Own in 2022
The sell-off in technology and growth stocks over the past several months has also hit the company Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) -- operator of its namesake stock market, among other securities-related businesses. The company's stock price is down by more than 15% so far in 2022, but is still trading up about 24% from where it was a year ago at this time. With a market capitalization, or company price tag, of roughly $30 billion, the stock now trades at 33 times its free cash flow. With Nasdaq growing its annual net revenue by 18% year over year, the company appears fairly priced at this valuation. While the dividend is only yielding 1.2%, it has a streak of nine consecutive years of payout increases behind it. Part of the reason for the low yield is the strong price appreciation over the past year. With a dividend payout ratio of just 30%, there is plenty of room to safely enact further dividend hikes that can elevate the yield. But beyond the fact that this is a premium company now trading at a reasonable price, there are two more reasons why Nasdaq is my favorite dividend growth stock to own in 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|155,90
|-2,96%
