|
21.10.2023 15:21:00
2 Reasons NetEase Is a Stock to Watch Now
One of the most essential tenets of conservative stock investing is enough portfolio diversification to offer both upside opportunity and downside protection. You can diversify your portfolio in many ways, including by holding different asset classes and by investing in companies from other industries.Beyond these well-known strategies, another method of portfolio diversification is to hold overseas stocks. This reduces risks associated with individual countries and gives you exposure to emerging market growth opportunities.In this article, we will discuss one overseas stock that investors could consider, including in their watch lists -- NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!