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27.06.2026 07:00:00
2 Reasons Not to Invest in SpaceX -- and What to Buy Instead
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) might be the hottest stock on Wall Street right now. It completed the largest IPO in history about two weeks ago and even briefly became the fifth-largest corporation on the market. Many investors are excited about SpaceX's outlook, given its aggressive vision for a multiplanetary future, as well as its work in broadband internet services and artificial intelligence, the latter of which represents the largest addressable market worth tens of trillions of dollars, according to the company. However, there are good reasons to be skeptical of SpaceX right now. Let's discuss two of them and consider an alternative investment strategy. Image source: The Motley Fool.SpaceX's stock has declined over the past few days, but the company is still worth about $2 trillion. It's not too hard to understand why: If SpaceX can make significant headway into its addressable opportunities -- and is actually right about the size of the markets it is tapping into -- it could deliver impressive returns. The only problem is that, for now, SpaceX's financial results hardly justify its market value. In 2025, the company posted revenue of $18.7 billion, up 33% year over year. It also recorded a net loss of $4.9 billion, far worse than the $791 million in net income it reported in 2024. SpaceX significantly trails other tech leaders with a market cap of $2 trillion or more in both categories.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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