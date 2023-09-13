|
13.09.2023 16:15:00
2 Reasons Pinduoduo Is the Stock to Watch Now
When Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) went public in 2018, most investors hadn't heard about it. The few who did were skeptical about its long-term prospects. There were already two giants (Alibaba and JD.com) in the Chinese e-commerce market, so the 3-year-old company was probably another one of these wannabe e-commerce platforms that would fade over time.Yet, Pinduoduo proved all the bears wrong as it has grown to become the second-largest e-commerce platform in China, with around 900 million active buyers. Let's delve into two compelling reasons why Pinduoduo should be on every investor's radar.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
