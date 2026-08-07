Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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07.08.2026 22:05:00
2 Reasons Tesla Could Monopolize the U.S. Robotaxi Market
The robotaxi industry is currently tiny. But in the coming years, the market should scale significantly in size. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has quickly emerged as a serious competitor. And looking at various market forecasts, it's not hard to see why the market is so excited about this opportunity.Goldman Sachs estimates the global robotaxi market will reach $415 billion by 2035. The U.S. portion represents just $48 billion of that entire pie, but autonomous trucking could add even more upside to that figure. "Autonomous trucking is expected to become cheaper per mile than human-driven trucks in 2028 in the U.S.," the bank predicts, "with the global AV trucking market potentially reaching $560 billion in 2035." In my experience, plenty of bullish research on lucrative multidecade opportunities tends to overestimate near-term growth. But the opposite is happening with Goldman Sachs and its robotaxi forecasts. Previously, the bank estimated that the robotaxi market would reach $7 billion by 2030. More recently, it has been forced to up that figure to $19 billion -- not an insignificant change.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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|ROUNDUP 3: Musk prophezeit Billionen-Umsatz für SpaceX - Aktie fällt (dpa-AFX)
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|WDH/ROUNDUP 2: Musk prophezeit Billionen-Umsatz für SpaceX - Aktie fällt (dpa-AFX)
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05.08.26
|ROUNDUP: Musk prophezeit Billionen-Umsatz für SpaceX - Aktie fällt (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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