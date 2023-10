2 Reasons Tesla Stock Will Keep Driving Higher

In just two short decades, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has risen from an unknown and obscure start-up to the preeminent electric vehicle pioneer. The company's embrace of research and development and strides in innovation have helped its stock grow more than 20,000% since its debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market. After such a massive run, it's reasonable to wonder if Tesla can maintain this pace. However, recent advancements suggest that Tesla will continue to be a long-term growth superstar. Here are two reasons why Tesla 's best days remain ahead and why its stock is a perfect choice for investors looking for a genuine growth opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel