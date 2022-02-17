2 Reasons the Metaverse Could Be a Privacy Nightmare

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse is one of the hottest topics in investing right now. In many ways, it's also one of the most promising technological advancements of our time. It could revolutionize the way we live and work, allowing anyone to travel the world, hold workplace meetings, or enjoy other immersive experiences from the comfort of their home.However, like any new tech development, it's not without risks. As it is, technology already poses many security and privacy concerns. The metaverse could add to those problems, and there are a couple of reasons, in particular, it could be a potential nightmare.