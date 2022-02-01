|
01.02.2022 17:51:00
2 Reasons the Nasdaq Has Led the Market Lower in 2022
Investors took a pause on Tuesday morning, with major stock market benchmarks easing lower after massive gains over the past two trading sessions. As of 10:30 a.m. ET today, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down more than half a percent, taking far larger losses than fellow indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). That's been a trend lately, with the Nasdaq seeing a much larger drop in January than the Dow.For casual investors, there's often confusion when different indexes don't behave the same way. However, two fundamental differences in the makeup of the Dow and the Nasdaq explain the disparity. Below, we'll go into both of those factors to see how they've played out lately.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!