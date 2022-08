2 Reasons This Beaten-Down Stock Could Be About to Rebound

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) has kept its revenue and earnings growing in the past two years -- if ever so slightly -- largely thanks to Veklury, its COVID-19 therapy. However, the biotech's antiviral coronavirus treatment was actually a bit of a deadweight on its top-line growth during the second quarter. Gilead Sciences' revenue rose by only about 1% year over year to $6.3 billion during the period.Excluding sales of Veklury, which dropped by 46% year over year to $445 million, Gilead Sciences' revenue for the quarter grew by a more impressive and respectable (by industry standards) 7%. Veklury's sales will likely continue to fluctuate based on surges in coronavirus cases, the presence of competing therapies, vaccination rates, and other factors.Thankfully, there are tangible signs of brighter days ahead for Gilead Sciences, with or without Veklury. Here are two reasons to be optimistic about the drugmaker's prospects.