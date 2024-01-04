04.01.2024 15:30:00

2 Reasons to Be Bullish About Nvidia in 2024

Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) just completed one of its best years since its founding almost 30 years ago. Increased interest in artificial intelligence (AI) sent demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) soaring, and its hardware dominated the AI market. As a result, the tech giant's stock rose nearly 240% in 2023. Nvidia is starting the new year with a majority market share in AI chips, one of the world's fastest-growing and most lucrative industries. Despite its meteoric rise over the last 12 months, the chipmaker has shown no signs of slowing and continues to be an attractive investment.So here are two reasons to be bullish about Nvidia in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten