|
14.05.2023 14:06:00
2 Reasons to Be Bullish on Tesla Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave investors a few reasons to be bullish last week. News broke on Thursday that CEO Elon Musk had hired someone to take over his position as CEO at privately held social network Twitter. The move will likely free up more of Musk's time, which was already split between Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, and some smaller ventures like The Boring Company. Then, on Friday, the electric-car maker boosted the prices of some of its Tesla models in the U.S. -- a move that implies demand may be robust.Let's take a closer look at both of these stories to see why they could be a good sign for Tesla shareholders.Since April of last year, when Elon Musk announced his intent to buy Twitter, the company has largely been viewed by Tesla shareholders as a distraction. Not only was the transaction itself, which didn't occur until October of last year, quite an ordeal but Musk's decision to become CEO of the social media company after he acquired it meant he'd have less time to work at for Tesla.Continue reading
