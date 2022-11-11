|
11.11.2022 12:45:00
2 Reasons to Be Cautious About Apple In the Near Term
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the last significant large-cap tech company to report its results in what turned out to be a frightful week of earnings for tech companies right before Halloween. But, unlike its peers, it surprised a pessimistic market by posting excellent results and beating analysts' top and bottom-line forecasts.However, even though the stock seems immune to this terrible downturn, investors should be cautious about investing in Apple today for these two reasons.The strong dollar has two negative impacts on U.S.-based companies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!