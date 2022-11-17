|
17.11.2022 13:26:00
2 Reasons to Buy Abbott Labs and 1 Reason to Sell
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is a huge healthcare company with more than 130,000 employees that operates in more than 160 countries. The company has been around 130 years, so it's a familiar name to many investors. To me, it's a stock with a nice blend of growth and value, even though, for the year, its shares are down more than 26%. Because of its size and four separate segments -- Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Nutrition, and Established Pharmaceuticals -- the company has a built-in diversification that allows it to thrive, even in difficult financial times.Here are two reasons to buy the stock and one reason to sell it.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abbott Laboratories
|98,47
|-0,44%
|Abbott Laboratories Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
|8 951,00
|6,62%