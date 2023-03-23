23.03.2023 10:30:00

2 Reasons to Buy AbbVie, and 1 Reason to Sell

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) wowed investors last year when it outperformed the S&P 500 index. Shares of the pharmaceutical company climbed 19%, while the benchmark fell by as much.Since the start of the year, though, AbbVie shares have lost momentum. Why? The company's blockbuster immunology drug, Humira, is facing competition -- and that means sales are set to fall.At the same time, AbbVie's full portfolio of other blockbusters and a pipeline of promising candidates give us reason to be positive about the company. So what should investors do? Let's look at two reasons to buy AbbVie right now -- and one reason to sell.Continue reading
