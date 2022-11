2 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Stock and 1 Reason to Sell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the developer of some of the world's highest-grossing medicines, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) stands as a pharmaceutical titan, and its stock could be a good fit for many different types of investors' portfolios. Between its huge pipeline and its history of profitable operations, everyone from passive income investors to those seeking growth may find something to like about the company. But the next couple of years will almost certainly be bumpy for shareholders. Let's start by looking at why someone might want to sell their shares of AbbVie as it'll be a good jumping-off point for discussing the reasons why others might find this an attractive time to invest. The biggest reason to sell AbbVie right now is that its star moneymaker, the immunosuppressive drug Humira, is going to become a lot less lucrative starting next year. That's a problem: In the third quarter, the drug -- which treats symptoms from a host of conditions, from psoriatic arthritis to Crohn's disease -- brought in more than $5.5 billion out of the company's total revenue of $14.8 billion.Continue reading